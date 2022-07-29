New York City considering new trash disposal plan to cut down on number of rats

New York City has a new plan to try and help cut down on the number of rats around the city - it has to do with when the trash gets put out.

The Sanitation Department is considering a new rule, telling people when they can and can't get rid of their trash.

Every day around the afternoon rush hour businesses and buildings put out the trash - they can do that after 4 p.m., but what if they couldn't do that until 8 p.m.?

"So there wouldn't be trash on the streets until 8 o'clock at night? That might be a good idea," said Jared Waters.

The new plan would cut down on the amount of time the black bags of trash pile up and just sit there -- taking up sidewalk space as people head home - and inviting rats, who will make themselves at home as long as it's there.

"Especially if the trash is still out and it hasn't been picked up yet and it's really early in the morning - it's gross," said Emily Demick.

And that becomes the view from outdoor dining sheds along the sidewalks.

"Because when you are eating outside, like on the street in these little block areas, eating a sandwich with a rat in front of you can be kind of disheartening," added Waters.

One idea sanitation is considering is requiring that any trash put out before 8 p.m. be put into a bin that way businesses that close before 8 could put out their trash sooner. That bin would have to be a bin with a lid that seals - not one that rats can still get into.

"I don't think it would probably make a difference, frankly, to create all these rules and regulations, and I don't know, tickets or fined," said Ellen Horan.

At the end of the day, Horan, a lifelong New Yorker, says it is still the same amount of trash, and buildings and businesses would just have to hang on to it longer, which may not be practical.

