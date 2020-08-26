New York City revises NYPD anti-chokehold law amid gun violence spike

(Photo/Shutterstock)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Amid intense pressure, the New York City Council is amending its recently passed NYPD chokehold law.

The revision clarifies that it is illegal for NYPD officers to "recklessly" compress a suspect's diaphragm in the process of making an arrest.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning that community concerns over the "growing problem of shootings and gun violence" led to the change.

"Clearly, the crucial reform in the original legislation continues<" he said. "Chokeholds will be illegal no matter what. As I understand, the focus here is just a clarification on the issue of diaphragms."

NYPD officials had raised concerns that making it illegal to unintentionally compress a suspect's diaphragm could lead to a reduction in arrests.

The City Council's amendments are meant to address that concern.

More information is expected to be released later today, and a hearing on the legislation will be held next week.

The Patrolmen's Benevolent Association released a statement saying the revision doesn't go far enough.

"Nothing short of a full repeal can repair the damage from this insane law," PBA President Pat Lynch said. "That won't happen, because the mayor and City Council have no intention of actually fixing this problem. They are content to blame cops for the mess they created. If they wanted us to be able to do our job safely and effectively, they would never have passed it in the first place."

