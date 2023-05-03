NYC Sanitation Department report details pros, cons of trash cans on city streets

Derick Waller reports on how the new sanitation report details a new program to put trash in cans.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What would it take to get New York City's sidewalk trash packed into roadside containers all in the name of reducing the rat population?

The Sanitation Department is out with a new report spelling out the benefits as well as some major drawbacks.

There are approximately 44 million pounds of trash collected every day by New York City sanitation workers.

The report says taking the trash off the curb and placing them in large shared containers is doable.

The Future of Trash study says containerization is feasible on 89% of city streets, comprising 77% of the city's total residential waste output.

But the large shared bins would remove about 10% of street parking spaces.

That equals about 150,000 parking spots...gone.

However, cities all over the world have done this successfully, like Paris, London, and Barcelona, the report says.

The goal is to cut down on the exploding rat population, all while freeing up space for pedestrians and making the city cleaner.

Some neighborhoods in Manhattan will get to try it out first. Community Board 9 which makes up neighborhoods like Morningside Heights and Hamilton Heights are going to be part of an upcoming containerization pilot program.

