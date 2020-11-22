coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Catholic schools suing NYC DOE over COVID testing for students

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Catholic schools in New York filed a lawsuit against the city's education department to make good on its mandate to provide coronavirus testing for students.

This as the department faces more legal action after Councilman Joseph Borelli filed an emergency order Friday to bring back in-person learning.

It is the state law for the DOE to offer the same health services to public and non-public schools.

RELATED: NYC small business owners demanding assistance as restrictions loom

The Archdiocese of New York contends its Catholic schools have received different and inferior testing options.

A hearing on the case is set for Monday afternoon.

RELATED: A Quarter Million - America's Loss: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
EMBED More News Videos

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth reports on how communities in the tristate area have been affected by covid-19.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus testingschoolscatholic schoolhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: Despite CDC travel advisory, TSA screened 1M+ travelers Friday
NYC small business owners to hold rally demanding assistance
Seven-day positivity rate rises in NYC as new COVID restrictions loom
COVID Live Updates: Most infections spread by asymptomatic people: CDC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in NYC apartment building fire
NYC small business owners to hold rally demanding assistance
Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
AccuWeather: Cloudier and cooler with patchy drizzle
1 person killed in Midtown stabbing; attacker on the loose
COVID Live Updates: Despite CDC travel advisory, TSA screened 1M+ travelers Friday
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Show More
85-year-old man robbed of $7 while walking down Bronx street
Anyone could report illegal parking in NYC under new bill
COVID-19 antibody cocktail used by Trump gets FDA authorization
New legal action aims to re-open NYC schools
70-year-old woman struck by stray bullet speaks out
More TOP STORIES News