New York City public schools keeping most COVID protocols -- with one big change

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Despite the CDC loosening its guidance for schools nationally, NYC public schools will go back to school with mostly the same coronavirus guidelines as last year.

However, the New York City Department of Education will no longer randomly test students for COVID-19 when the new school year begins Sept. 8.

Instead, test kits will be sent home for students, parents and teachers to use in the event they are exposed to the virus.

Students will no longer be required to submit a daily health screening form.

Masks are not required but are strongly recommended if/when there's exposure. And students and staff must wear masks when returning to school on the sixth through 10th day after showing symptoms or testing positive.

Masks are also required when entering a medical office in a school or exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

Many of the other COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.

Vaccination will still be required for all adults entering public school buildings. That means teachers will still have to be vaccinated, along with all contracted employees.

Any other adult that enters a building must show proof of at least one dose of vaccination.

Students will still not need to be vaccinated to attend classes, but will once again need to show proof of vaccination to participate in extracurricular activities, including high-risk PSAL sports.

Click here for more on the DOE's Fall 2022 COVID-19 guidance.

