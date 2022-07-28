Police link man to 2 sexual assault crimes on women in New York City

Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are linking two sexual assaults on women in New York City to the same suspect.

The NYPD released new video Wednesday of the man they are searching for.

The most recent incident happened on Saturday just before 6 a.m. inside the Carroll Street subway station located at the corner of Smith Street and President Street in Brooklyn.

Police say a 20-yeqar-old woman was walking when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth.

They say a struggle ensued and the victim was able to yell for help and escape.

The attacker fled to somewhere in the train station.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention on the scene.

The NYPD are linking this attack to another one last week, near 69th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side.

In that incident, authorities say a 33-year-old woman was walking in front of 137 West 69th Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday when a suspect on a scooter approached the victim from behind.

That's when they say the man grabbed the woman and dragged her to a secluded area, sexually assaulted her, and tried to rape her.

It's not clear what stopped the suspect, but he took off on his scooter and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as approximately 25 years of age, with a thin build, brown eyes, a mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with an American flag graphic on the front, a Brooklyn Nets baseball cap, a hooded jacket, blue ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

