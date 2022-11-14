Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx -- A 21-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the Bronx.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday near East 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

