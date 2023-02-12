  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man critical after being shot near Harlem Shake Shack

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, February 12, 2023 4:34AM
Man shot near Harlem Shake Shack
EMBED <>More Videos

There is no word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Harlem.

It happened near Shake Shack on 125th Street and 5th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

There is no word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating.

ALSO READ | Father demands justice for daughter who took her life after video of school bullying surfaced

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW