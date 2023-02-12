Man critical after being shot near Harlem Shake Shack

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Harlem.
It happened near Shake Shack on 125th Street and 5th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
There is no word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Police are still investigating.
