Police investigating Queens shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

One person was confirmed dead and another injured in a Queens shooting that took place Saturday night. Johny Fernandez has the story.

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Queens that occurred Saturday night, leaving one dead and another injured.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a person who had been shot inside of a residence on Pineville Lane in Saint Albans.

Upon arrival, police found two victims who had been shot several times.

Both were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where one victim, 25-year-old Chevaughn Millings, was pronounced dead.

The other victim, a 20-year-old woman, is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Police sources say a family member is sought in connection to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

