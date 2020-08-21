NYC shootings: 3 more dead as surge in gun violence continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6381544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's. New video shows officers on the scene outside the fast food restaurant at Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6372339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD released video in the search for a suspect in a chokehold robbery in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The surge in gun violence continues across New York City, as there have been 10 shootings with 14 victims Thursday into Friday.Three of those shootings were fatal.The first happened in Downtown Brooklyn, where a man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's on Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue.Police say the 23-year-old victim got into a fight with the shooter just after 10 p.m. Thursday, with the gunman opening fire and striking the victim in the head before fleeing the scene.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and police recovered a weapon they believed was dropped by the victim.The other two deadly shootings happened in the same Bronx neighborhood just a few hours apart overnight.Three people were shot, one fatally, when a gunman opened fire in an apparent drive-by on East 179th Street in East Tremont around 2:05 a.m.A 60-year-old man was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital, while two others, ages 36 and 54, were taken to the hospital in stable condition .The shots were apparently fired from a vehicle, which fled the scene.About two hours later, around 4:20 a.m., a 44-year-old man was fatally shot in the back of the head on Park Avenue.Authorities say he appeared to be targeted, and no arrests were immediately made.Other shootings:--1:15 a.m., two shot -- 52-year-old man shot in the arm, 23-year-old woman shot in the shoulder outside 397 East 49th street in East Flatbush. They were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. Suspects fled in an SUV.--1:55 a.m., two shot -- 28-year-old man shot in the chest and arm, 22-year-old woman shot in the knee and back outside 1210 Gilbert Place in the Bronx. They were taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition and are described as uncooperative.--3:15 a.m., 27-year-old man shot in front of 177 Sands Street in Brooklyn. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.--3:30 a.m., 36-year-old man shot in the right thigh outside 402 Nostrand Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant. He was taken to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition and is described as highly uncooperative.----------