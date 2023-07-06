New York City officials address holiday weekend gun violence in Bronx

Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis reports on New York City officials responding to the recent rash of gun violence across the city over the July 4th weekend.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- In a new push to crack down on gun violence across New York City, officials came together in the Bronx to discuss the recent surge in shootings.

Even though shootings up through the start of July are down 30% in the Bronx, it has been a violent start to the month.

Since Friday there have been 16 shootings with 25 people hit by gunfire.

Among those victims was an 18-year-old drill rapper who was killed after Fourth of July celebrations and a 5-year-old girl who was shot while in a car at a vigil for another shooting victim.

Elected officials and community leaders met Thursday to send a couple messages: There are options for young people like summer programs, jobs and other programs to engage and avoid conflict that have led to violence. The other message is such behavior will not be tolerated.

"This is a call to action, we will not accept the violence that we have seen from this past weekend in our borough, it is unacceptable and our message to those out there that are armed with illegal and unlicensed handguns that engage in violence, that go to barbecues and social clubs and shoot and injure and kill our people: We are coming for you," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. "You do not define who we are as New Yorkers and as Bronxites. There are more of us than there are of you. We will not allow the violent individuals to define who we are. Our borough deserves better, our city deserves better."

The district attorney said they will prosecute these crimes and violence to the fullest and the NYPD said despite those 16 shootings, they have made 15 arrests and 17 guns were taken off the streets.

ALSO READ | 2 firefighters killed, 5 injured battling cargo ship fire at Port Newark

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.