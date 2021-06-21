2 shot, 1 fatally, in BMW; 1 of at least 10 overnight NYC shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10806677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Disturbing video shows a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother duck for cover as a man opened fire just inches away.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman in a shooting that left one person dead and another seriously wounded in Upper Manhattan.It was one of many shootings overnight Monday as the spike in gun violence rages across New York City.The victims were shot inside a BMW just before 5 a.m. on Dyckman Street in Inwood, with the car careening along the sidewalk before coming to a stop.The vehicle did not strike any pedestrians or buildings when it jumped the curb.The 34-year-old driver died after being shot in the head, while the second man was shot in the groin.There were at least nine other shootings between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 5:40 a.m. Monday, one of them deadly.--5:40 a.m.: A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach and right leg at 1736 Sterling Place. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.--4:35 a.m.: A 22-year-old was man shot in the buttocks on Pitt Street at Stanton Street on the Lower East Side. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in stable condition.--3 a.m.: A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and left leg inside 2236 Light Street in the Bronx. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.--2:35 a.m.: Tamel Jackson-Breland, 31, was shot in the back in front of 230 West 140 Street in Harlem He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.--2 a.m.: A 30-year-old woman was shot in the left leg at 233 Sands Street in Brooklyn. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.--11:15 p.m.: A 64-year-old man was shot in the back at Beach 17th Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway, Queens. He was taken to St. John's Episcopal Hospital in stable condition.--11 p.m.: A 40-year-old man was shot in the right arm and torso at 115th Avenue near Farmers Boulevard in St. Albans, Queens. He was taken to Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition.--8:45 p.m.: A 20-year-old man was grazed in the back of the head at West 207th Street and Seaman Avenue in Inwood. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.--8:30 p.m.: A 20-year-old man was shot in the torso at Archer Street and Taylor Avenue in the Van Nest section of the Bronx. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.----------