NYC shootings on rise after latest gunfire at Brooklyn seafood restaurant

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Gun violence continues to be on the rise in New York City.

Shopkeepers say it was frightening as bullets shattered the storefront of a seafood restaurant in Brooklyn that left two customers wounded.
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on a shooting in front of Brooklyn restuarant that left two people injured.



The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday near Pitkin Seafood on Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville.

Bullets fired in broad daylight-from clear across the street. Boris Isliov owns a shoe store and watched it happen.

"I could see it from here, he was behind my car shooting," Isliov said.

Another shopkeeper says he heard five shots.

Authorities say the suspect escaped around the corner, while the two victims survived their injuries. However, the motive for the shooting was not clear.

It was only the latest in a wave of shootings that's sweeping the city.

On Friday night, a shootout between rival gang members in Queens left a 37-year-old woman dead. She was struck in the head by the bullet and killed from simply walking to the store to buy milk for her children.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea testified at a city council hearing on police reforms.

"Numbers are cold calculations, but each number represents a victim," Shea said. "And victims have names. We remember when the gun violence began to climb last summer. Equally startling is that 97 percent of our shooting victims are people of color - which is why we heard communities of color asking for more police and more visibility."

On March 15 last year, there were three shootings with three victims. On Monday, there were four shootings with five victims.

By this time last year, there were 145 shootings, but as of Monday, there have been 206 so far this year -- a startling increase of 42%.

Shopkeepers say their surveillance cameras are routinely vandalized, painted over with spray-paint or smashed to pieces.

No arrests have been made in the most recent case nor the Queens case.

Anybody with information is urged to call the NYPD.

ALSO READ: 'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
EMBED More News Videos

Ronald DeFeo Jr. was convicted of killing his entire family inside their Amityville home in 1974.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynbrownsvillenew york citynypdshootingbrooklyn newsrestaurantpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child among injured after dog attack in NJ
NYC looks to decriminalize sex work, Queens to dismiss 700 cases
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
2 killed in fireworks explosion in SoCal neighborhood
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes into car in Fla.
3-year-old boy with cancer receives special delivery from superheroes
'GameStopped' details how at-home investors upended Wall Street
Show More
Woman slashed across hand while walking home in NYC
Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart surgery
Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt election: Officials
What we can expect as the Tri-State reopens
AccuWeather: Damp start for St. Patrick's Day
More TOP STORIES News