2,000 speed cameras to run 24/7 across New York City starting Monday

Two thousand speed cameras will begin running 24 hours a day, all-year-round, including holidays, in New York City starting on Monday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Drivers will want to think twice about speeding in New York City after a new initiative takes effect.

Two thousand speed cameras will begin running 24 hours a day, all year round, including holidays, starting on Monday.

If one of the cameras catches you speeding, expect $50 fine in the mail.

Until now, the cameras were only running between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

However, statistics show more than half of traffic deaths happen overnight or in the early morning hours.

