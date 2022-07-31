2,000 speed cameras to run 24/7 across New York City starting Monday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Drivers will want to think twice about speeding in New York City after a new initiative takes effect.
Two thousand speed cameras will begin running 24 hours a day, all year round, including holidays, starting on Monday.
If one of the cameras catches you speeding, expect $50 fine in the mail.
ALSO READ | How inflation is causing a crisis at some local animal shelters
Until now, the cameras were only running between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
However, statistics show more than half of traffic deaths happen overnight or in the early morning hours.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.