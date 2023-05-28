Annual Bronx street festival held ahead of National Puerto Rican Day Parade

SOUTH BRONX, The Bronx (WABC) -- There was parade-style fun on Saturday in the South Bronx, but everyone took part instead of watching from the sidelines.

The people who bring you the National Puerto Rican Day Parade every year held their annual street cultural festival on 152nd Street.

The event is a lead-up to the parade, which is set for two weeks from Sunday. It will take place on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

