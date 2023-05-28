  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Annual Bronx street festival held ahead of National Puerto Rican Day Parade

By WABC logo
Sunday, May 28, 2023 2:39AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

SOUTH BRONX, The Bronx (WABC) -- There was parade-style fun on Saturday in the South Bronx, but everyone took part instead of watching from the sidelines.

The people who bring you the National Puerto Rican Day Parade every year held their annual street cultural festival on 152nd Street.

The event is a lead-up to the parade, which is set for two weeks from Sunday. It will take place on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

ALSO READ | Video: Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW