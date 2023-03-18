New 'Gun Free Zone' signs installed in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- More signs went up in Times Square on Saturday morning - adding to the thousands of screens and billboards already there.
The new signs are a reminder to the public that Times Square is a gun-free zone.
Roughly 200 similar signs will be installed over the course of the week.
The move is part of efforts to combat gun violence in New York City.
