New 'Gun Free Zone' signs installed in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- More signs went up in Times Square on Saturday morning - adding to the thousands of screens and billboards already there.

The new signs are a reminder to the public that Times Square is a gun-free zone.

Roughly 200 similar signs will be installed over the course of the week.

The move is part of efforts to combat gun violence in New York City.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: How to foil check washing fraud before it costs you thousands

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.