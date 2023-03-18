  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New 'Gun Free Zone' signs installed in Times Square

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, March 18, 2023 8:33PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- More signs went up in Times Square on Saturday morning - adding to the thousands of screens and billboards already there.

The new signs are a reminder to the public that Times Square is a gun-free zone.

Roughly 200 similar signs will be installed over the course of the week.

The move is part of efforts to combat gun violence in New York City.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: How to foil check washing fraud before it costs you thousands

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW