Manhattan water main break leaves hundreds of New Yorkers without service

Newscopter 7 was over the scene Thursday afternoon on 104th Street near Central Park West, where water gushed down the block.
MORE NEWS | 16-year-old neighbor saves woman from apparent house explosion in Suffolk County
The Department of Environmental Protection said the water was shut off and the flooding stopped.
About 450 residents are currently without water service while crews work to excavate the road to find the source of the leak.
Some of the water leaked down into the subway stop, but service was not disrupted.
ALSO TRENDING | Group accused of damaging cars, sometimes with sledgehammers, in insurance fraud scheme
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip