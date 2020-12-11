Manhattan water main break leaves hundreds of New Yorkers without service

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of residents in Manhattan are still without water service Thursday night after a messy water main break.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene Thursday afternoon on 104th Street near Central Park West, where water gushed down the block.

The Department of Environmental Protection said the water was shut off and the flooding stopped.

About 450 residents are currently without water service while crews work to excavate the road to find the source of the leak.

Some of the water leaked down into the subway stop, but service was not disrupted.

