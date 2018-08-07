NYPD believes they have found mother of baby pulled from East River

Authorities said that they have made contact with the mother of the child that died in the East River.

SOUTH STREET SEAPORT, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police believe they have made contact with the mother of a baby boy who died shortly after he was pulled from the East River this weekend.

The NYPD says she filed a domestic incident report on Monday. The nature of the incident is unclear.

The 8-month-old was found unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the embankment on the edge of the East River near Dover Street and South Street, under the Brooklyn Bridge. The baby was wearing only diapers.

Tourists from Oklahoma made the disturbing discovery and waved police down around 4 p.m. Sunday. They tried to save the baby and pulled him from the river, but it was too late.

The baby boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No signs of trauma were found.

The NYPD released the following statement Tuesday:

"We are in contact with a thirty-six year old female whom we believe is the mother of the infant recovered from the East River. On 08-06-18 the mother filed a domestic incident report with the Department. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of death of the infant. The investigation is continuing."

