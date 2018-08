Police believe they have made contact with the mother of a baby boy who died shortly after he was pulled from the East River this weekend.The NYPD says she filed a domestic incident report on Monday. The nature of the incident is unclear.The 8-month-old was found unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the embankment on the edge of the East River near Dover Street and South Street, under the Brooklyn Bridge. The baby was wearing only diapers.Tourists from Oklahoma made the disturbing discovery and waved police down around 4 p.m. Sunday. They tried to save the baby and pulled him from the river, but it was too late.The baby boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No signs of trauma were found.The NYPD released the following statement Tuesday:----------