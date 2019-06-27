NYPD: Man attacks elderly woman, steals her necklace in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for man who robbed and attacked an 88-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

The attack happened Monday afternoon on East 21st Street in Midwood.

Police say the suspect pushed the elderly victim to the ground, stole her necklace and ran away.

The victim was not seriously hurt, but went to the hospital for minor pain and bruising.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

