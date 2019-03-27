Crime & Safety

NYPD: Man breaks into woman's NYC apartment, licks face while she sleeps

UPPER EAST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who broke into a woman's Upper East Side apartment and licked her face as she slept.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday in a building near 65th Street and First Avenue.

Police say the man got into the apartment through an unlocked door. The 28-year-old victim woke up to the man licking and kissing her face.

The victim confronted the man and forced him out of her apartment before he ran away westbound on 65th Street.

The man is described as balding with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymanhattanupper east sidenew york citycrimebreak incrime stoppers
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police pursuing suspect after deadly NYC shooting
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Suspect in Valentine's Day crash that killed 5 takes plea deal
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Police: Impatient driver punches NYC sanitation worker
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Family of mom who died in subway stair fall demands MTA action
Show More
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Man accused of recording women inside LI tanning salons
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
6 hurt, 2 cats killed in NYCHA fire; Tenants blame lack of heat
AccuWeather: Chill in the air before warmup
More TOP STORIES News