NYPD: Man breaks into woman's NYC apartment, licks face while she sleeps

UPPER EAST SIDE, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who broke into a woman's Upper East Side apartment and licked her face as she slept.The incident was reported just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday in a building near 65th Street and First Avenue.Police say the man got into the apartment through an unlocked door. The 28-year-old victim woke up to the man licking and kissing her face.The victim confronted the man and forced him out of her apartment before he ran away westbound on 65th Street.The man is described as balding with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and jeans.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------