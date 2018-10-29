NYPD: Man commits lewd act on Manhattan subway passenger

Police are looking for a man who they say committed a lewd act on a Manhattan subway train, and they're hoping a very clear cell phone photograph of the suspect will lead to an arrest.The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday, October 1, on board a southbound D train on the Upper West Side.Authorities say a 27-year-old female passenger was standing at the end of a car when the suspect boarded the train at the West 59th Street and Columbus Circle subway station and stood behind her. When the train stopped at the West 47th Street and Rockefeller Center station, the victim realized that the individual had ejaculated onto her buttocks and her backpack.The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid 20s, approximately 190 pounds with a medium complexion, medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------