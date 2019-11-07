NYPD officer, 911 operators, nurses charged in $18 million insurance fraud scheme

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One NYPD officer and five 911 operators are among 27 people charged in connection with an elaborate, $18 million insurance fraud scheme.The officer, Yaniris "Jen" Deleon, is accused of providing confidential information about car crash victims to people who allegedly committed medical insurance fraud in exchange for payment.Others accused of providing the information include five 911 operators, several nurses and other co-conspirators.According to federal prosecutors, the defendants exploited "no fault insurance" laws by using confidential information to contact victims under false pretenses and steer them to specific medical clinics and lawyers, who were willing to pay kickbacks for the referrals.The defendants received about $3,000 per referral, prosecutors said.The group allegedly made about 6,000 referrals beginning 2014, totaling approximately $18 million.Prosecutors said the scam was masterminded by 51-year-old Anthony Rose of Jamaica, Queens, who had been running the operation since 2014.The defendants were scheduled to appear in federal court in Lower Manhattan later on Thursday.----------