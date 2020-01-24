NYPD officer father, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old Long Island boy

CENTER MORICHES, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An NYPD officer and his fiancee are charged in the death of his 8-year-old son on Long Island.Thomas Valva, a third grader at East Moriches Elementary School, was found unresponsive at his home on Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches last Friday.Authorities said he had fallen in his driveway, and he was later pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital.On Friday, investigators arrested 40-year-old Michael Valva and his fiancee, 42-year-old Angela Pollina and charged them with second-degree murder.The circumstances surrounding the child's death remain unclear, and police have not revealed what led them to believe Thomas Valva was killed."We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Thomas Valva," school Superintedent Dr. Charles Russo said in a statement. "Thomas was a tender, loving boy who made tremendous gains during the short time he was a student in East Moriches. While the district legally cannot comment on any specific case, it aggressively reports to the proper authorities child abuse when it is suspected. The district will continue to cooperate with the Suffolk County Police Department as they continue with their investigation."Michael Valva had created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs, saying his son had died in a tragic accident, with more than $14,000 donated.That page has since been taken down.----------