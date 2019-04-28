UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is hospitalized after suffering a leg injury while responding to a burglary in Manhattan early Sunday.
The incident happened at about 4:42 a.m. at Amsterdam Avenue and West 91st Street on the Upper West Side.
Police say two officers were checking out a burglary when they encountered two suspects.
There was a confrontation and one of the suspects kicked the leg of one of the officers.
The other officer called for assistance and there was a heavy police response to the scene.
One suspect was taken into custody while the other is still at large.
The injured officer was taken to an area hospital with a broken leg.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYPD officer injured while responding to burglary on Upper West Side
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News