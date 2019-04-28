NYPD officer injured while responding to burglary on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is hospitalized after suffering a leg injury while responding to a burglary in Manhattan early Sunday.The incident happened at about 4:42 a.m. at Amsterdam Avenue and West 91st Street on the Upper West Side.Police say two officers were checking out a burglary when they encountered two suspects.There was a confrontation and one of the suspects kicked the leg of one of the officers.The other officer called for assistance and there was a heavy police response to the scene.One suspect was taken into custody while the other is still at large.The injured officer was taken to an area hospital with a broken leg.----------