NYPD officer injured while responding to burglary on Upper West Side

Diana Rocco has the latest on an NYPD officer injured on the Upper West Side.

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is hospitalized after suffering a leg injury while responding to a burglary in Manhattan early Sunday.

The incident happened at about 4:42 a.m. at Amsterdam Avenue and West 91st Street on the Upper West Side.

Police say two officers were checking out a burglary when they encountered two suspects.

There was a confrontation and one of the suspects kicked the leg of one of the officers.

The other officer called for assistance and there was a heavy police response to the scene.

One suspect was taken into custody while the other is still at large.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital with a broken leg.

