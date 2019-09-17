NYPD officer injured, suspect killed in Staten Island shooting

This is the gun recovered at the scene where a police officer was shot this morning while addressing a domestic violence complaint. pic.twitter.com/zjgZGvYij6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 17, 2019

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot during a domestic violence call on Staten Island Monday.The shooting happened just before 8:45 a.m. at 20 Prince Street in Stapleton.The officers were responding to the domestic violence call and looking for the 39-year-old suspect at the time of the shooting."This is someone who caused real harm and left a woman in fear of her life," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.Police Commissioner James O'Neill said that the officers moved the woman a block away after she pointed out the suspect to police. Police called for backup.The four responding officers then attempted to arrest the suspect, but the NYPD says he resisted arrest."The suspect immediately became combative with the officers and violently resisted their efforts to place him under arrest. during the struggle, an nypd taser was deployed, hitting the suspect's back. the man pulled out a gun and the officers -- showing no hesitation -- grabbed his hands to direct the muzzle away from everyone," Commissioner O'Neill said.Officers fired their weapons at the suspect and he was fatally shot. One female officer sustained a gunshot wound to her wrist.She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in a police cruiser. Fortunately, she is expected to recover.A .9-mm handgun was found under a parked car at the scene.The shooting remains under investigation. The identities of the officers and the suspect have not yet been released.----------