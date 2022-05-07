6 men accused of stealing bullet proof vests meant for Ukraine

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Men accused of stealing bullet proof vests meant for Ukraine

EAST VILLAGE, New York City (WABC) -- The NYPD has released photos of six people wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of bullet proof vests meant for people in Ukraine.



The suspects are accused of taking 400 donated vests that were being stored at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Congress Committee in the East Village.

The theft happened on March 15. The vests were to be sent to Ukraine, which is now in is third month of fighting off a Russian invasion.

Police are asking if you have more information call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-577-TIPS.

ALSO READ | Man confesses to Queens murder, called victim a 'witch' who cursed him: NYPD

EMBED More News Videos

Giuseppe Canzani, charged in a fatal shooting in Queens, reportedly said victim Anna Torres was a "witch" who had cursed him to his death. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagenew york citymanhattannypdukrainesuspect images
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man dead, another hurt after gunman fires into Brooklyn barbershop
3 US tourists die at Sandals resort in Bahamas after falling ill
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Police release photos of 4 suspects after Midtown double homicide
AccuWeather Alert: Raw and rainy
Men smash window of store with sledgehammer in jewelry store robbery
Adopt-In-The-Park event for pets set for Wollman Rink on Saturday
Show More
CDC investigating more than 100 cases of unexplained hepatitis in kids
Kentucky Derby horses ready to race at Churchill Downs
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj's dad
Vehicle found in search for missing inmate, officer: US Marshals
Fred Savage fired from show after inappropriate conduct allegations
More TOP STORIES News