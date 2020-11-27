Man posing as NYPD officer demands MTA bus take him to Brooklyn, police say

Police say 61-year-old Joseph McGreevy boarded a bus near York Street and 6th Avenue in Tribeca just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, pulled out a fake NYPD badge, and told the bus driver to take him to Brooklyn.
MTA sources tell us the X28 bus, which was heading north, was in-service, but completely empty at the time of the incident.
Police said the bus driver became suspicious and flagged down actual officers who arrested McGreevy.
McGreevy is charged with impersonating an officer and obstruction.
