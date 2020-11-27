Man posing as NYPD officer demands MTA bus take him to Brooklyn, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8305418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Italian authorities will soon approve an experiment with "COVID tested" flights from three U.S. airports with the aim of eliminating the required 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Italy, Rome's main airport said Thursday.

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A former civilian employee of the NYPD accused of posing as a police officer while demanding that an MTA bus take him to Brooklyn was arrested Thursday in Manhattan.Police say 61-year-old Joseph McGreevy boarded a bus near York Street and 6th Avenue in Tribeca just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, pulled out a fake NYPD badge, and told the bus driver to take him to Brooklyn.MTA sources tell us the X28 bus, which was heading north, was in-service, but completely empty at the time of the incident.Police said the bus driver became suspicious and flagged down actual officers who arrested McGreevy.McGreevy is charged with impersonating an officer and obstruction.----------