NYPD rescues man who climbed to top of Brooklyn Bridge

BROOKLYN, New York -- A despondent man who threatened to jump after scaling to the top of the Brooklyn Bridge was rescued Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Members of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit climbed to the top of the Manhattan stanchion of the bridge and rescued the man.

Before agreeing to come down with police, officers said the man asked officers for two cigarettes and a lighter. After smoking his second cigarette, he agreed to come down with them.

Authorities said the man, who is in his 30s, left behind a backpack and jacket, which police have recovered.

He was taken to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The Brooklyn Bridge was closed for hours but reopening around 4:30 p.m.

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Related phone numbers and information are available at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

