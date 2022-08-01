NYPD officers arrest 1 involved in Chelsea shootout robbery

Police have arrested one of several people involved in a shoot out in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- One man was arrested and is facing charges in connection with a police-involved shootout in Chelsea last week.

NYPD officers got into a shootout while responding to a robbery in Chelsea Friday morning.

It happened at 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of West 21st Street and 6th Avenue.

Plainclothes officers who were wearing NYPD windbreakers were working inside Club Doux when a bouncer told them a robbery was taking place in front of the club.

Police say 24-year-old Usman Haruna was one of several people who stole jewelry from someone standing outside of the club.

When the officers went outside and tried to intervene, police said the suspects fired at them.

The officers returned fire. No one was struck.

Two suspects fled in a silver Audi Sedan last seen heading westbound on West 21st Street, towards Seventh Avenue.

The suspects were generally described as wearing black hoodies.

Police found shell casings outside the nightclub.

It happened at the same location where a man was shot and a police cruiser struck by gunfire on July 18.

