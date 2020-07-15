NYPD Chief Monahan among injured in NYC protests; dozens arrested

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Chief of Department Terry Monahan was among the four officers injured during protests at City Hall Wednesday in Lower Manhattan -- this all happening at the same time a "Stop the Violence" march went across the Brooklyn Bridge where dozens were arrested.

NewsCopter 7 was next to City Hall where those marchers stopped to hold a peaceful rally.
Protesters at the "Defund the Police" encampment clashed with police and at least three NYPD officers sustained injuries; one has a head injury, one has a facial injury, and one has a hand injury.
Pro-police protesters got close to where the "Defund the Police" protesters were and chaos ensued around 10 a.m.

"They literally arrested about 20 of our folks, as this protest, stop, we're going to arrest Black Lives Matter protesters and then allow this protest to peacefully come by," said Jonathan Lykes, Black Youth Project 100. "They didn't want a counter protest, they didn't want democracy, they didn't want freedom in this moment."

Police say 38 people are in custody, with 37 arrested on the Brooklyn Bridge -- 23 male and 14 female -- and one in front of 250 Broadway where a glass door was broken.

One of those people assaulted two police officers, according to authorities. Charges against him and others will be various and pending.



Chief Monahan, a sergeant, and a lieutenant from his office had been marching with the pro-police clergy group.

Monahan is said to be bloodied, but not seriously hurt. The sergeant and lieutenant were taken to the hospital after they were hit with canes, bats and debris. Another officer was also injured at another point during the clash.

RELATED: In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters

"We're fighting for unity. It just seems that there's so much violence," said Bill Casey, Retired Sergeant Association. "And the cops are being portrayed as villains instead of what they really are, which is heroes."

"We support the police and we need their help because this city is becoming a war zone," said Tamara Lashchyk, a pro-police demonstrator.

Meantime, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a package of police reform bills, including the anti-chokehold bill Wednesday.
