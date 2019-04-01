Crime & Safety

NYPD traffic car slams into multiple vehicles in Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

CeFaan Kim reports on the NYPD traffic car that slammed into multiple vehicles in Queens.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after the vehicle of an NYPD traffic supervisor was caught on camera ramming into multiple vehicles over the weekend.

The incident was reported Saturday just after 3 p.m. on a crowded street near the intersection of 37th Avenue and Main Street.

Some described the crash like a dangerous game of bumper cars.

Video of the incident shows multiple witnesses on the sidewalk at the time of the crash. They say there was no arguing, screaming or honking before or after the crash.

Surveillance video shows car come to a stop behind a dark-colored sedan. Everyone patiently waits for 45 seconds, but then the NYPD vehicle rammed into the sedan before going in reverse and hitting the minivan behind him.

Then the driver can be seen hitting the gas again and slamming into the sedan once more -- ricocheting off of it and crashing into a parked truck.

The traffic agent can then be seen getting out of his vehicle and radioing for help.

An NYPD spokesperson said the traffic supervisor appeared disoriented and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The owner of the parked truck said he doesn't believe the incident was the result of a medical episode.

The incident remains under internal review.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyflushingqueensnew york citynypd vehiclenypdcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Long Island teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
Driver, police pull back man trying to jump off Verrazzano Bridge
Alleged drunk driver arrested after full margarita found in car
Woman fatally struck by subway, service briefly impacted
NYC drug bust nets 77 pounds of heroin, fentanyl mix; 2 charged
NYPD: Magician David Blaine subject of sexual assault probe
Show More
Jury gets case in retrial of suspect in Karina Vetrano murder
Woman sought after man stabbed, slashed in Brooklyn
Teen shot for door knock was 'begging for his life,' mom says
Man arrested in murder of nanny found in New Jersey lake
Father of slain student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
More TOP STORIES News