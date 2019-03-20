NYPD uses drone for 1st time to respond to barricaded person

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- For the first time, the NYPD used a drone to assist in the successful takedown of a barricaded suspect.Police disarmed and subdued a 49-year-old man, barricaded for hours in a Downtown Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning.The man was reported to be armed inside his 9th floor apartment on Court Street.Police used the drone to monitor the man through a window, giving them an alternate point of view from officers who were looking through a crack on his apartment door.The drone enabled officers to confirm that the man had put down what appeared to be a gun.The man was taken to the hospital and underwent an evaluation. The gun turned out to be a fake.----------