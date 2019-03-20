DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- For the first time, the NYPD used a drone to assist in the successful takedown of a barricaded suspect.
Police disarmed and subdued a 49-year-old man, barricaded for hours in a Downtown Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning.
The man was reported to be armed inside his 9th floor apartment on Court Street.
Police used the drone to monitor the man through a window, giving them an alternate point of view from officers who were looking through a crack on his apartment door.
The drone enabled officers to confirm that the man had put down what appeared to be a gun.
The man was taken to the hospital and underwent an evaluation. The gun turned out to be a fake.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYPD uses drone for 1st time to respond to barricaded person
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News