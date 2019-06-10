NYPD: Woman killed deliveryman while driving drunk with child in car in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk with her child in the car and fatally striking a deliveryman on an e-bike.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday near East 105th Street and Avenue D.

Police said 22-year-old Treasure Liggins was driving while intoxicated with her 4-year-old in the car when she hit the man while he was on an e-bike.

The 29-year-old victim, later identified as Mohammed Abdullah, was thrown from the vehicle onto the road. Abdullah was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Abdullah was an immigrant from Bangladesh and was delivering food for Uber Eats, according to his uncle.

His friends and relatives are now heartbroken and angry at his sudden death. His uncle said he had been in NYC for barely a year and loved America.

He was hoping to save enough money to open his own Bangladeshi restaurant.

Liggins is facing a slew of charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child and driving while impaired by alcohol.

