coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: NYRR to require proof of COVID-19 full vaccination

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYRR to require proof of COVID-19 full vaccination

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners have announced that runners taking part in its 2022 adult races will be required to show proof of COVID-19 full vaccination to participate.

With COVID variants and cases increasing, NYRR said the decision was made in collaboration with medical and public health experts and state and local government officials.

The new health and safety protocol will begin with the NYRR Midnight Run on December 31 and continue with races moving forward.

"We are excited to have our traditional calendar of events safely return in the new year," said Kerin Hempel, CEO, NYRR. "The health and wellness of all of those involved continue to remain at the forefront of our organization."

All entrants will be required to show proof of full vaccination series authorized by the Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) or on the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use lists.

Runners who have already registered for a 2022 race will have the option to receive a refund or gift card or donate their race entry fee to NYRR's youth and community programs.

NYRR says its guidelines and protocols may continue to evolve and change as needed. More information about the guidelines and protocols are available at https://www.nyrr.org/covidvaccine.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
Submit your COVID questions here
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News