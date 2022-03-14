Fire breaks out at New York Sports Club in Brooklyn

The blaze broke out just after 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of a New York Sports Club on Boerum Place in the Cobble Hill section.
More than 200 firefighters and EMS members are on scene.
Two injuries have been reported so far, one civilian and one firefighter, but the extend of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Video from Citizen App showed smoke billowing out of inflated bubble roof of gym.
Area residents are advised to expect smoke and traffic delays.
They are also advised to close windows and avoid smoke.
