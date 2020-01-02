Off-duty correction officer in custody after deadly shooting on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty correction officer is in police custody after a man was shot dead following a dispute inside a car on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The shooting was reported on West 107th Street and Manhattan Avenue just before 10 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Police arrived to find a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, becoming the city's second homicide victim of the year.

Investigators spent the night working to piece together what happened.

They now say three men who knew each other were arguing in the car before the driver decided to stop.

Two of the men got out and exchanged words. That's when the fatal shots were fired.

Police say the suspect initially ran off. The third man stayed at the scene and talked to police.

That suspect, identified as an off-duty correction officer, later returned to the crime scene, where he was taken into police custody.

So far, no charges have been filed. The name of the shooting victim has not been released.

