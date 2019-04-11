Off-duty NYPD officer dies in motorcycle crash on Belt Parkway in Queens

An off-duty NYPD officer died when he crashed his motorcycle on the Belt Parkway Thursday morning.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer died when he crashed his motorcycle on the Belt Parkway in Queens Thursday morning.

The 42-year-old officer lost control of his 2011 Yamaha motorcycle near 130th Street around 6 a.m. No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

He was assigned to NYPD Highway Patrol, joining the department in 2003.

The identity of the officer has not yet been released.

