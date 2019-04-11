Off-duty NYPD officer dies in motorcycle crash on Belt Parkway in Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer died when he crashed his motorcycle on the Belt Parkway in Queens Thursday morning.The 42-year-old officer lost control of his 2011 Yamaha motorcycle near 130th Street around 6 a.m. No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.He was assigned to NYPD Highway Patrol, joining the department in 2003.The identity of the officer has not yet been released.----------