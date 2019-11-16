Off-duty police officer killed in crash on the FDR Drive

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities say an off-duty police officer was killed and two other people were injured when their car crashed on the FDR Drive Saturday morning.It happened around 3 a.m. on the FDR near 23rd Street.Police say the driver of a black Lexus sedan was going at a high rate of speed when he lost control, and the vehicle slammed into a divider and overturned.The driver, a 25-year-old officer, was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. His identity has not yet been released.A 25-year-old male passenger and a 25-year-old female passenger were both ejected from the car. The woman sustained a severed right foot.Both passengers are listed in serious but stable condition. The man is a member of the FDNY.Police shut down the FDR in both directions for several hours following the accident but all lanes have since reopened.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------