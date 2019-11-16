Off-duty police officer killed in crash on the FDR Drive

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities say an off-duty police officer was killed and two other people were injured when their car crashed on the FDR Drive Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the FDR near 23rd Street.

Police say the driver of a black Lexus sedan was going at a high rate of speed when he lost control, and the vehicle slammed into a divider and overturned.

The driver, a 25-year-old officer, was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

A 25-year-old male passenger and a 25-year-old female passenger were both ejected from the car. The woman sustained a severed right foot.

Both passengers are listed in serious but stable condition. The man is a member of the FDNY.

Police shut down the FDR in both directions for several hours following the accident but all lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

