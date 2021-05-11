Off-duty NYPD officer killed in crash on Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills

The officer apparently lost control of his vehicle just after 11 p.m. Monday in Dix Hills.
It happened near Deer Park Avenue at Exit 51.
Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol units responded to the eastbound lanes and found the vehicle overturned with the driver trapped inside.
The officer was not breathing and EMS performed CPR on the way to Good Samaritan Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities say he was not scheduled to work Monday.
The identity of the officer has not yet been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
MORE NEWS: NYPD officer describes saving 4-year-old girl in Times Square shooting
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube