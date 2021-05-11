Off-duty NYPD officer killed in crash on Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills

By Eyewitness News
Off-duty NYPD officer killed in crash on Long Island Expressway

DIX HILLS, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County.

The officer apparently lost control of his vehicle just after 11 p.m. Monday in Dix Hills.

It happened near Deer Park Avenue at Exit 51.

Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol units responded to the eastbound lanes and found the vehicle overturned with the driver trapped inside.

The officer was not breathing and EMS performed CPR on the way to Good Samaritan Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say he was not scheduled to work Monday.

The identity of the officer has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: NYPD officer describes saving 4-year-old girl in Times Square shooting
