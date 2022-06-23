Police officer grazed by bullet in Brownsville, Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer's arm was grazed by a bullet near the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Legion Street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Thursday.
He was taken to Kings County Hospital.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
