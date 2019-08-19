Officials: Ceilings as low as 4 1/2 feet in some illegal Manhattan micro-apartments

By
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Some tiny apartments on the Lower East Side are causing a big stir.

The Department of Buildings busted the setup at 165 Henry Street on the Lower East Side, where inspectors discovered 18 illegal single-room units. The ceiling is as low as four and a half feet in some spots.

The apartments are without windows or proper fire protection systems.

Tenants in the spaces were evacuated, and notices were placed on the door.

The city said, 'this poses an extreme hazard to their safety, as well as the safety of their neighbors and first responders.'

The displaced residents are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

