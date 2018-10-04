ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania --Investigators are expected to reveal the cause of a car explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that killed three people, including a father and his toddler son.
Officials with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are holding a news conference Thursday with prosecutors and Allentown police. They're expected to discuss the contents of letters that 26-year-old Jacob Schmoyer sent before the weekend blast that killed Schmoyer, his 2-year-old son Jonathan "JJ" Schmoyer and a friend, 66-year-old David Hillman.
The explosion scattered debris and body parts over several city blocks.
Schmoyer's grandmother, Kathleen Pond, told WFMZ she received a letter. She did not reveal what he wrote, but told the station: "Maybe in my heart I knew he would do it to himself, but never to JJ."
Authorities reportedly recreated the circumstances of the blast Wednesday using another car as they continued their investigation.
All three were residents of Allentown, and the coroner says they died of traumatic injuries from the explosion.
Witness Mike Hunter recorded cell phone video showing the chaos in the moments immediately following the explosion.
"People were running, people were scared that's all I can tell you; just a frightening moment," Hunter said.
The blast is being called a "criminal incident." Federal, state and local authorities are investigating.
"We know there's been a criminal incident," District Attorney James Martin told reporters at a news conference last Sunday. "We have a high degree of confidence that the perpetrator was probably killed in the incident."
