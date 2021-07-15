localish

Texas distillery handcrafts whiskey with recycled rainwater

HUMBLE, TEXAS -- Move over, Kentucky! Some of the best whiskey and bourbon in the world is being handcrafted in the Lone Star State.

At Old Humble Distillery, owner Joe Breda uses Texas rainwater to create three varieties of whiskey - Straight Whiskey, Special Reserve and Boomtown Bourbon.

Breda first began experimenting with brewing beer before he became a whiskey enthusiast and received his Texas distillers license. At his one-man shop in Humble, Texas, he controls every part of the whiskey-making process by hand, from distilling to bottling and labeling.

"The industry in Texas is relatively new," said Breda. "One of the really cool things about small producers versus the large producers is that we can do a lot of cool things with our whiskeys. You can take a small portion of your batches and put it into cabernet barrels or put it over toasted pecans. You can take a couple hundred gallons of your batch and do that and sell it out of your tasting room."

Next year, Old Humble Distillery plans to release a limited edition batch of bourbon made exclusively with melted snow collected during Texas ice storm in February 2020. Breda plans to call it '72-Hour Blackout Bourbon.

For more information, visit oldhumbledistillery.com.
