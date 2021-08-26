Sports

ESPN documentary chronicling the 1986 world champion Mets debuts in Central Park

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 'amazin' screening of ESPN's new documentary chronicling the 1986 Mets, took place in New York City Wednesday night.

The world premiere screening of 'Once Upon a Time in Queens,' was held at SummerStage in Central Park.

Fans got to the see the first two episodes of the new 30 for 30, a four-part series that follows the 1986 Mets all the way to their incredible World Series title against the Boston Red Sox.

Wednesday's event also included a conversation with director Nick Davis and special guests that included some of the team's stars like outfielder Mookie Wilson and pitcher Roger McDowell.

The event was moderated by ESPN New York 98.7's Peter Rosenberg.

The documentary will premiere on ESPN on September 14 and 15.


