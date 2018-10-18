Opening statements begin in Rackover murder trial

NEW YORK (WABC) --Opening statements begin Thursday in the murder trial of a man accused in a deadly stabbing in an Upper East Side apartment.
James Rackover is the first suspect to be tried in the murder of 26-year-old Joey Comunale.
He's also charged with concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence.
Rackover and Lawrence Dilione are accused of killing the Hofstra graduate in 2016, before burying him in a shallow grave in New Jersey.
