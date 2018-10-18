Opening statements begin in Rackover murder trial

EMBED </>More Videos

James Rackover is accused of killing a Hofstra graduate.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Opening statements begin Thursday in the murder trial of a man accused in a deadly stabbing in an Upper East Side apartment.

James Rackover is the first suspect to be tried in the murder of 26-year-old Joey Comunale.

He's also charged with concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

Rackover and Lawrence Dilione are accused of killing the Hofstra graduate in 2016, before burying him in a shallow grave in New Jersey.

RELATED: Timeline reveals details in murder of missing man in Manhattan

Photos: NYPD investigates UES apartment in search for missing man
Click here for more stories about Joey Comunale's murder.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderjoey comunaleUpper East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Duo now facing murder charges in UES party killing
Top Stories
Hit-and-run crash critically injures pedestrian in Queens
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
Photo of potty training on airplane goes viral
NJ woman charged, surrenders malnourished poodles
Firefighter's truck jumps curb, hits vehicles after seizure
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combined now over $1.3 billion
Cuomo pushes for Gateway Tunnel Project funding in DC
Mayor de Blasio to address NYCHA heating concerns
Show More
Report: UWS condo owners vote to strip Trump name from building
Salmonella linked to raw chicken sickens 92 people in 29 states
Hero MTA motorman saves man who got stuck on subway tracks
Mom spanks teen son with belt after he took off in her BMW
Man's eye socket fractured in brutal attack in Bronx pizzeria
More News