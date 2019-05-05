NEW YORK (WABC) -- Opening statements are expected to begin Monday in the trial of the first five of 14 men arrested in the death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx
Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera and Elvin Garcia are all accused of stabbing Guzman-Feliz. They are all charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
The jury is comprised of 11 women and one man. Alternate jurors were also selected Thursday.
Court officers instructed family members who plan to attend not to wear clothing referencing "Junior" in the courtroom.
The nine other suspects, who are accused of taking part in the assault but didn't stab Guzman-Feliz, will be tried at another time. They have a pretrial hearing set for June 17.
They all face life in prison if convicted.
Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue -- the intersection that now bears his name -- last June and murdered with a machete in what is believed to be a tragic case of mistaken identity.
His murder outraged the community and the nation, put a spotlight on gang violence, and led to the #JusticeForJunior slogan.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Opening statements Monday in trial of 5 men charged in 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz's murder
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News