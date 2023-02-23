2 TV news crew members shot while covering deadly shooting, Florida sheriff says

ORLANDO, Florida -- Two local television news journalists covering a homicide investigation in Orlando, were shot Wednesday afternoon, resulting in one of them dead.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old, who's accused in the killing that the crew was covering, is in custody and suspected of targeting the journalists in the city's Pine Hills neighborhood.

A photographer and a reporter employed by Spectrum News in Orlando were shot.

The news crew shooting happened in the same area and at about the same time as a nearby mother and 9-year-old were shot. The child died, Sheriff John Mina added. The afternoon shootings appear to be linked, but it's not known why the parent and child were targeted.

The victims were rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The surviving crew member and the mother are in critical condition.

According to Mina, deputies arrested Keith Melvin Moses, who they believe shot a woman in her 20s Wednesday morning before allegedly unleashing on the journalists, the mother and child. He's expected to be charged with murder counts.

"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners," Mina told media members at news conference.