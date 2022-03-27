HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- As they arrive for the 94th Academy Awards, the stars are speaking to entertainment guru George Pennacchio about Hollywood's biggest night.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Saniyya Sidney and Diane Warren are a few of the early arrivals to the red carpet, showing off their unique looks and sharing their thoughts about the Oscars.
The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ABC.
RELATED: Full coverage of the 2022 Academy Awards
Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards red carpet interviews
OSCARS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News