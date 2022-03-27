Oscars

Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards red carpet interviews

EMBED <>More Videos

Stars arrive on the red carpet for Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- As they arrive for the 94th Academy Awards, the stars are speaking to entertainment guru George Pennacchio about Hollywood's biggest night.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Saniyya Sidney and Diane Warren are a few of the early arrivals to the red carpet, showing off their unique looks and sharing their thoughts about the Oscars.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ABC.

RELATED: Full coverage of the 2022 Academy Awards
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angelesoscarsacademy awardsoscar fashionsotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Adassa prepares for Oscars 'Encanto' performance
How 'Power of the Dog' could make Oscars history
'CODA' gains momentum as Oscars best picture contender
'Encanto' up for 2 Oscars, Miranda nominated for original song
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Stars arrive on 2022 Oscars red carpet
On The Red Carpet: Oscar Sunday Preview
Oscars predictions: Sandy Kenyon has his picks for top awards
Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd booster shot
Can the Saint Peter's Peacocks prevail vs North Carolina?
AccuWeather: Winter makes a comeback
Fan plays drums with Taylor Hawkins 3 days before his death
Show More
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Man arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Leonia woman
NYC planning to remove homeless encampments from streets
Man stabbed to death after possible fender bender in the Bronx
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
More TOP STORIES News