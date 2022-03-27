PHOTOS: Find all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks here

red carpet fashion

Stars Vanessa Hudgens and Jamie Lee Curtis already graced the carpet.
By Alex Meier
Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
LOS ANGELES -- The 94th Oscars red carpet is rolled out, and fashion is always at the forefront on Hollywood's biggest night.

Check out the media player above for all of the latest red carpet looks as the stars arrive.

The Oscars red carpet is already seeing some star power, including appearances by Vanessa Hudgens and Jamie Lee Curtis. Expected to join the parade of fashion are Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Billie Eilish, Lupita Nyong'o, Ariana DeBose, Regina Hall, Kirsten Dunst, H.E.R. and more.

Among the men attending, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Questlove and Wesley Snipes have a track record of pushing boundaries in men's fashion.

All five women nominated in the best actress category have had their own unforgettable red carpet looks, including Nicole Kidman in Dior at the 2018 awards and Penelope Cruz in vintage Pierre Balmain for the 2009 ceremony.

At last year's Oscars, whites, red and gold dominated one of the pandemic era's first major fashion moments. Highlights included Andra Day and Carey Mulligan shimmering in award-worthy gold, Maria Bakalova in a bright white princess gown and Zendaya's standout midriff-baring Valentino ensemble.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC.
