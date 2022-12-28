On The Red Carpet previews new movies, shows for January

New year, new shows! On the Red Carpet has the inside scoop on the hot new movies and shows on tap for 2023.

New year, new shows! On the Red Carpet has the inside scoop on the hot new movies and shows on tap for 2023.

Ramón Rodríguez tells us about bringing the popular "Will Trent" character to ABC.

Plus, Niecy Nash bets on the upcoming "The Rookie" -- "The Rookie: Feds" crossover event.

And moms and dads are getting put under the microscope in "The Parent Test."

Also, the hit show "Abbott Elementary" returns with new episodes. And "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is back with daring new missions. Plus, OTRC takes a look at the biggest movies coming in 2023.

All that and much more as On the Red Carpet previews what's new in January.